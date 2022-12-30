Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 30, 2022 – A close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not finish five years as President William Ruto’s primary assistant.

In a social media post on Friday, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Onyango Alai said, Gachagua is a loose cannon and a big embarrassment to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Alai further said President William Ruto made a big mistake by appointing Gachagua as his deputy since the man has a poisonous tongue that will mess his administration.

Alai, who won the Kileleshwa ward seat on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket in August further said Gachagua is a liability to Ruto and he will complicate his re-election in 2027.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a liability to Ruto. He will be lucky to finish one term as Deputy President, hence let’s now think of the next DP. Rigathi is a mess,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.