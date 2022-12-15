Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that National Youth Service (NYS) officers will be converted into private security in a bid to make it profitable and provide employment opportunities for its graduates.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua said NYS officers having undergone the paramilitary programme at the basic training level, will make very thorough and professional guards.

The second in command said the service will assist police in the management of human and vehicular traffic flow in the city and other urban areas.

Gachagua also confirmed that he was an NYS graduate who graduated from the institution in 1985.

“I am a graduate of NYS; 1985 at Gilgil,” Gachagua said and encouraged employers in the private sector to tap into the skills of NYS personnel

This is a good move by the government since there are no adequate police officers in Nairobi to control traffic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST