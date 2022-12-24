Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated his boss, President William Ruto, after he appointed former Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Michael Kamau, as the chairman of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

According to DP Gachagua, Kamau is a distinguished Public Servant who put in years of committed service to our great Nation.

“Thank you, President William Ruto, for restoring the dignity of Eng. Michael Kamau. A distinguished Public Servant who put in years of committed service to our great Nation of Kenya, he was persecuted and taken through hell by the very Government he had served,” he tweeted.

He further expressed optimism that the appointment of the former Uhuru minister as the chair of the NHIF will provide experience and efficiency to an organization that is crucial to the implementation of the Kenya Kwanza plan to achieve Universal Health Coverage for all Kenyans.

In a gazette notice released on Friday, December 23, President Ruto appointed Engineer Kamau to take over from Lewis Nguyai’s tenure who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

