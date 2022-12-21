Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A section of Kikuyu community elders has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is yet to become the Mt Kenya region spokesman and the seat is still held by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders, led by Kirinyaga Jubilee Party Chair Muriithi wa Kang’ara, sent a warning to Gachagua, claiming that the region still answers to the former Head of state.

“Mt Kenya has not yet stated who will replace Uhuru as our kingpin. He is still the spokesperson and kingpin of Mt Kenya. We have also not stated that you are Mt Kenya kingpin,” Kang’ara said.

Wa Kang’ara claimed that Gachagua is subtly forcing former president Uhuru Kenyatta to join the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Why is he telling Uhuru to join Kenya Kwanza? If you go anywhere, respect Uhuru and leave him alone,” he directed.

The Mt Kenya leader also urged the DP to concentrate on fulfilling the promises the current government made to its supporters during the campaign period.

Wa Kang’ara also sought to remind the Deputy President to take his time and understand the serious issues that are currently affecting the country.

“He is not the President. You are the DP, do what you promised to do after 100 days. Deal with hunger and security issues. Uhuru is not the agenda for Kenya Kwanza,” he added.

