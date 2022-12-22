Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has begged President William Ruto to allow him further his education once the workload in the office lessens.

The DP said he has only one degree, while President has three, which makes him more knowledgeable.

Gachagua was speaking during the launch of the National Police Service Leadership Academy in Ngong, Kajiado County.

“Your Excellency ata masomo yangu ni kidogo, utanipatia ruhusa kazi ikipungua niongeze kidogo,” Gachagua said.

He said sometimes he feels challenged when they attend meetings.

“Kwa ile kazi nimepewa na rais, masomo yangu iko chini kidogo, unajua mimi niko na degree moja, my boss has three, si unaona hio kibarua ni kali. Tena one of my senior colleague ni professor, so pale kwa mikutano saa zingine ua ninachanganikiwa.”

Gachagua further urged police officers to also consider furthering their studies once they get a chance.

