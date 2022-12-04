Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – A Georgia man assisted law enforcement in his arrest after he commented on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The sheriff’s department, located east of Atlanta, posted their “Most Wanted List” for November on Facebook.

Christopher Spaulding, who was wanted by the police, was omitted from the list shared on Facebook.

Offended by the omission, he commented on the Facebook post.

“How about me?” Spaulding asked using his personal Facebook account.

The department was happy to reply on Thursday, Dec 1. saying, “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.”

Later on Thursday, Rockdale police shared an update. Spaulding, wearing a red Georgia Bulldogs hoodie and hat, was apprehended and handcuffed.

The 40-year-old had two warrants for Felony Violation of Probation, according to police.

“We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!” the department said in the post.

After Spaulding was taken into custody, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office reminded wanted fugitives that being left off the “Most Wanted List” isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card.

“Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant.”