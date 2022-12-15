Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Fuel prices in the country have remained unchanged for December offering Kenyans a slight relief as they head into the Christmas season.

In its latest fuel price review, the Energy& Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain the same until January 14 when the next review is due.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will continue to retail at Sh177.30 while a litre of diesel will retail at Sh162.00.

The energy regulator noted that the price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol.

Cross-subsidization is when a marketer charges higher prices to a group of consumers to subsidise lower prices for another group.

In this case, it means petrol users will pay a higher price to ensure diesel users have a lower price.

A litre of kerosene will continue to retail at Sh145.94 with the government maintaining a Sh25.07 subsidy on the commodity to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.

