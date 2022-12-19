Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – French police reportedly used tear gas to disperse crowds of fans who gathered at the Champs-Elysees in Paris after their national team’s defeat at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

On Sunday December 18, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time.

People were gathering on the Champs-Elysees even before the start of the World Cup final. Police blocked traffic at the site and near the Arc de Triomphe. Some fans then clashed with police officers after the police started detaining violent participants resulting in the use of tear gas.

Thousands of police officers were patrolling the French capital on Sunday evening, Russian agency, Ria Novosti said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron consoled a visibly distraught French football team after their loss in the nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup final to Lionel Messi-led Argentina on Sunday.

After the agonising defeat in a tense penalty shootout, Macron was seen consoling all the players after the 4-2 defeat in the penalties.

“Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory,” he tweeted moments after the defeat of France.

Watch the video below

#FIFAWorldCup | Armed Police Crack Down on French Fans After Riots Break Out in Paris, Other Cities Following World Cup Loss



Tear Gas, Batons Deployed https://t.co/p4Z7jirLv3 pic.twitter.com/dCVNt4cXkx — News18.com (@news18dotcom) December 19, 2022