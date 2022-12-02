Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Piers Morgan has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo told him he felt as ‘free as a bird’ after his Manchester United contract was torn up.

Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Morgan on the eve of the World Cup saw him take aim at various areas of the club, including the current manager, Erik ten Hag, and ex-players.

Being his chief confidant in the media, Morgan revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he had messaged Ronaldo a ‘GiF’ of William Wallace shouting ‘Freedom’ in the film Braveheart to the which the Portuguese offered a simple reply.

‘I texted Cristiano a GIF of William Wallace in Braveheart shouting, “Freedom!”‘ Morgan said.

‘He thought that was a perfect summation of how he felt. “Free as a bird” was his response.’

Morgan also revealed that Ronaldo, who had rumoured to be close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on an eye-watering £173m per year deal, was hoping to play his way to a Champions League club at the World Cup.

He thinks that if he does well at this World Cup, he’ll get what he really wants,’ he said. ‘Which is a club in the Champions League that extends his record and his legacy.’

‘It’s not about money at this stage of his career. It comes down to a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies,’ he added.

‘And he has done that in more countries than any other player in history.’