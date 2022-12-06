Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Mike Gumo, son of veteran politician Fred Gumo has said he has Sh1.1 million in solid cash and Sh50 million in form of investments.

Appearing before the Nairobi County Assembly committee on Appointments on Tuesday, Mike who has been nominated by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja as CEC in charge of Innovation and Digital Economy, said that his Sh50 million investments are spread out in various businesses including the farming of sugarcane and coffee in Trans Nzoia County, vehicles and his residence.

“I have Sh1.1 million in the bank, I have businesses, five motorcycles, one pickup and one apartment in Lavington where I reside,” Gumo stated.

The 35-year-old CEC nominee said he graduated in 2009 from Townhall University in Maryland USA, with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

He said he has worked in various organizations including in NGOs and the private sector at Ecobank where he worked as an accountant for one year, and that he is the most suitable person to head the docket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.