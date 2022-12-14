Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has been spotted in an exclusive hotel in Egypt having a good time.

On his social media page on Wednesday, the septuagenarian posted photos of himself relaxing at a 5-star beach resort located in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Sharm el-Sheikh is an Egyptian resort town between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea. It’s known for its sheltered sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs.

The old man was chilling with one of his friends, Dr. Mohammed Besset, with whom they exchanged notes on various matters, including global economic, social and political dynamics.

“In Baron Resort with my Egyptian friend Dr. Mohammed Besset comparing notes based on global economic, social and political dynamics!” Atwoli tweeted.

Here are photos of Atwoli at the Sharm El Sheikh Hotel.

