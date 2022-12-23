Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 December 2022 – The French FA has launched an official complaint over Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez’s actions in the wake of his country’s World Cup victory over France, having consistently mocked striker Kylian Mbappe.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was spotted carrying around a doll with Mbappe’s face during the celebrations in Buenos Aires, and even called for a mock moment’s silence in the dressing room after the game.

As a result, he has been branded the ‘most hated man in football’ by 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami, with the Argentine goalkeeper continuing to fan the flame with his conduct.

Noel Le Graet, president of the French FA, spoke of how he has written a formal letter of complaint to his Argentina counterpart Claudio Tapia to illustrate his opinions on the matter.

‘I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand,’ he told Ouest-France.

‘This is going too far. Mbappé’s behaviour has been exemplary.’

Martinez also drew criticism for making a crude gesture with the Golden Glove trophy – something which he has since claimed was in response to French boos during the game.

The 24-year-old, who took home the Golden Boot award in Qatar is yet to react in response to Martinez’s taunts and has since returned to training at PSG earlier than expected.

A French minister has also called for FIFA to investigate Emiliano Martinez after his actions following Argentina’s World Cup final win over France.

‘What is Fifa doing? Sport is about fair play,’ claimed Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery on Sud Radio.

‘It’s showing respect for others. It’s showing respect for those who lost.’