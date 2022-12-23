Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 23, 2022 – President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of Lewis Nguyai as the chairperson of the National Hospital and Insurance Fund (NHIF) Board.

Nguyai, who is a former Kikuyu constituency member of Parliament was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

When revoking his appointment, Ruto appointed former Roads and Transport Principal Secretary Michael Kamau as the new chairman of the NHIF board.

Ruto also appointed Lt Gen (Rtd) Walter Raria as chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board, Gen (Rtd) Julius Karangi as Chairperson of the National Council for Population and Development Board, Anthony Muriuki Munyiri the Chairman of the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees and politician Walter Nyambati Chairperson of the Board of Geothermal Development Company.

The new appointees’ take charge of the office immediately from today 23rd of December 2022. They will work for 3 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.