Wednesday, 21 December 2022 – Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip was on Tuesday night accosted by thugs at Globe roundabout and left nursing injuries.

The controversial politician was found bleeding by patrol cops and explained that he had been attacked by several youths who also robbed him.

He was reportedly walking to a lodging in Ngara at night to meet a lady.

“Officer on patrol found the former Senator at Fig Tree bleeding on his head and mouth. He told the officers that he was coming from CBD on foot en route to his guest room in the Ngara area and when he reached Globe Roundabout a group of youths attacked him,” he said.

The thugs made away with his phone and other valuables.

He was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital, where he is receiving treatment in fair condition.

Anwar is said to be a notorious womanizer.

Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi claimed that he used to cheat on her with multiple ladies when they were in a relationship.

He married Saumu’s former friend Aeedah Bambi after they broke up but their marriage is reportedly rocked with infidelity claims.

We understand that Anwar is a frequent reveller at the infamous Sabina Joy club in Nairobi CBD.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.