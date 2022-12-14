Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Veteran radio presenter, Ciku Muiruri, has weighed in on the office of the first daughter discussion that has been raging on social media after President Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto claimed that she runs such an office.

Through her social media post, Ciku claimed that she has always rooted for Charlene, however, she cannot in any way support her on the issue of the office of the first daughter because that kind of office does not exist in the Kenyan constitution.

According to Madam Ciku, taxpayers’ money should not be used to fund such an illegal office.

“I was really rooting for you my dear but this is unconstitutional and should not be on the taxpayers’ tab,” said Ciku.

Charlene Ruto made these remarks while introducing members of her team during one of her many functions a couple of days ago amid uproar from the crowd.

