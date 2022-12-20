Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Willie McGinest, a New England Patriots legend was on Monday morning, December 19, arrested in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that he was booked at around 7:30 AM on Monday, and his bail has been set at $30,000. It is however unclear why he was arrested.

McGinest, a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, played in the league for 15 years and is considered one of the greatest Patriots players ever.

He won three Super Bowls and made two Pro Bowls with the team as well. The linebacker was ultimately inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

McGinest found a second career following his retirement as an NFL analyst for various television networks.