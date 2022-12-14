Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Former Liverpool midfielder, Lucas Leiva has been forced to give up football while he waits to undergo more tests as his routine screening detected a potential heart problem.

The 35-year-old Brazilian spent 15 years plying his trade in Europe before returning to his boyhood club, Gremio, on a free transfer last year.

Lucas, who signed a one-year-deal with the Brazilian side has been ruled out of the club’s pre-season training schedule while he waits for further tests.

The statement read: ‘The Medical Department of Gremio reports that the athlete Lucas Leiva presented, in the routine examinations of the pre-season, a picture of change in heart rhythm being, consequently, removed from physical activities until the completion of complementary tests and treatment of the condition.’

Lucas made 247 Premier League appearances for Liverpool during his 10 year-spell at the Merseyside club. However, he scored just one goal. He was sold to Serie A giants Lazio in 2017 for £5million. He played in Rome until the expiry of his contract in the summer.

He then signed for his boyhood club, Gremio. Lucas played for Gremio between 2005 and 2007, before making the move to Liverpool aged 20.