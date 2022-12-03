Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 3, 2022 – President William Ruto has appointed Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao to be a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission (NRC).

The NRC, established by President Ruto, through a gazette notice on Friday, December 2, will be chaired by Dr. Pamela A. Olet, Dr. Mumo Musuva, and Ms. Grace Senewa Mesopirr.

Ruto stated that the NRC’s work will be to “Reclaim the rivers of Nairobi as a spine to the city’s blue and green infrastructure for a better urban environment and quality of life.”

“In particular reference to Nairobi River Basin Project (UNEP, 2000); Adopt-A-River Initiative (UNEP and Rotary Clubs, 2019–ongoing), Nairobi River Regeneration Initiative (UN-Habitat and GoK, 2020– ongoing); and Urban Rivers Regeneration Programme (NEMA, 2019 – 2024) and incorporate the lessons to the new initiative,” the Gazette Notice reads in part.

The commission will also coordinate the cleaning up of the Nairobi River and its environs, the work will be coordinated by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Waititu was impeached from office during his reign as Kiambu Governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.