Monday, December 12, 2022 – Former Brazil star, Adriano has reportedly split from his wife Micaela Mesquita after just 24 days of marriage because he ‘disappeared for two days to watch the World Cup’.

The 40-year-old tied the knot last month. The couple had initially planned to get married on November 30 but decided to move the wedding forward and shared pictures of themselves signing official papers on Instagram.

Adriano reportedly drove to Vila Cruzeiro, a district of Rio de Janeiro, to meet up with his friends to watch Brazil play Switzerland.

The former Brazilian international is said to have spent two days in Vila Cruzeiro, where he grew up, before returning home to Mesquita.

According to reports, Mesquita and Adriano argued about his whereabouts during that period and broke up as a result of their row.

Mesquita has deleted all of her Instagram photos with Adriano just weeks after walking down the isle to marry the 40-year-old.

The pair also cancelled a pre-arranged celebration with their family and friends over the weekend following their shock split.

It was reported that the couple have a history of breaking up and getting back together. They have split up and reunited five times before. Adriano retired from football in 2016 after falling out of love with the game following his father’s death. He spent several years at Inter Milan and won four Serie A titles with the Italian giants. He also scored 27 goals in 48 games for Brazil.