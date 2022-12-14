Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Former Citizen TV reporter Kendagor Obadiah’s estranged wife, Antonellah Kakuko, has hinted that their marriage collapsed due to domestic abuse.

Antonellah wrote a long post on Facebook indicating that she should no longer be associated with the media personality because they parted ways.

She added that it has taken her five years to heal from the scars of gender-based violence and that she is still undergoing therapy.

Obadiah’s ex-wife said that she is glad to have walked out of the abusive marriage without getting killed.

The former lovebirds separated five years ago and kept the divorce under wraps until yesterday when the journalist’s ex-wife decided to spill the beans.

They got married in 2015 in a colorful wedding attended by high-profile guests.

Sadly, their marriage lasted for only two years.

Below is a screenshot of her Facebook post revealing she is a victim of domestic abuse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.