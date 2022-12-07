Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Former Albanian president, Sali Berisha has been left with a black eye after he was punched in the face by a thug today during an anti-government protest in the capital of Tirana.

The opposition leader, 78, was leading protesters to the venue of a summit of EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts in Tirana when a 31-year-old man emerged from the crowd and attacked the politician on Tuesday, December 5.

Berisha received a powerful punch before his bodyguards rushed to subdue the attacker.