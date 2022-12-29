Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Reverend Timothy Njoya has heaped praises on the outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati for his courage in the previously held elections.

According to the veteran activist, Chebukati showed courage and resilience in announcing the presidential election results after Kenyans took to the poll on August 9, where he declared William Ruto as the duly elected president amid the controversy surrounding his win.

He noted that Chebukati would make a better President due to his courage coupled with transparency and innocence.

However, he cautioned President William Ruto and Raila Odinga’s supporters never to mind his post as it was not meant for them as an audience.

“Chebukati is the most courageous, transparent (childlike), innocent (childlike), credible and consistent Kenyan at this time of the 21st Century who qualifies to become the next President of Kenya.

“My assessment of Chekubati is not for consumption by Ruto’s and Raila’s sycophants,” he stated.

His post, however, left social media users with mixed reactions as some, especially those allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, condemned his post while others agreed with him.

Njoya’s remarks came after Raila accused Chebukati of being a criminal going by what he did to him in the last election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.