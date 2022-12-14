Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – President William Ruto’s last-minute intervention reportedly saved Kenya from losing funds for Ksh30 billion Nairobi Railway City from the UK government.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the government’s delay in finalising key documents had threatened to derail the project.

Mudavadi disclosed that Kenya was close to failing to beat the time limit for submitting the requisite documents for the project, which was slated for November 4.

However, Ruto engaged with UK officials to strike Public Private Partnership (PPP) for Nairobi Railway City.

“The President made a very serious intervention. Apparently, there was a delay that was threatening this very project in terms of our dos so that we can secure the funding and the support of the UKF,” Mudavadi stated.

“So, he did make a critical intervention, and we were able to beat a time limit which was then slated for November 4. Had he not intervened, we could not have launched the Nairobi Railway City,” he added.

Mudavadi further lauded British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott, who helped President Ruto fast-track the project, which was officially commissioned on Wednesday, December 7.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary added that Marriott helped Ruto secure the deal immediately after he took the oath of office.

Nairobi Railway City is within 425 acres between Haile Sellasie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Landhies Road and Bunyala Road.

It was touted to expand Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to the South by setting up key services and facilities to attract entrepreneurs.

The surrounding areas within the Nairobi Central Railway Station are also set to undergo a massive facelift.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony, Ruto insisted that the project would help address transport in the city.

He noted that the project was designed to position Nairobi as a global commercial hub.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.