Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has refuted claims that Raila Odinga’s Azimio is in shambles after losing the August 9th, General Election.

During an interview, Kioni made it clear that Azimio was not facing any wrangles and that what was being interpreted as issues were healthy disputes that would occur in any party.

“We are in a coalition of almost twenty-seven political parties and in any relationship of that nature, there would be issues that will need to be sorted out and I can assure you that we are happy in the coalition. We will be in that coalition.”

“The coalition is firm, you will see more activities in that coalition in the coming years,” he explained.

Despite being in the Opposition, Kioni stated that the issues within Azimio would still be experienced even if the coalition won the election.

“Even if we had won as per the institution that declares the winner, you would still see those issues you describe as cracks. For as long as we are able to sit and solve an issue that is a healthy thing,” he added.

Since losing in the last election, Azimio has experienced turbulent times, with some of Raila Odinga’s allies dumping him for President William Ruto.

