Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has dropped a bombshell on the real reason Azimio candidate Raila Odinga lost to President William Ruto in the August 9th General Election.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Wambugu claimed that Azimio overestimated itself in the last elections.

He maintained that Raila’s side underestimated President William Ruto and that’s why Baba lost the election.

The former Jubilee legislator said that Ruto pushed further during the campaign period, and he showed a hunger for the seat towards the end, something that did not happen with Raila.

“If you were to summarise it (Raila’s loss) into one sentence, we completely overestimated ourselves and we completely underestimated Ruto and his capacity to run the campaign. You see that towards the end. How much further he was willing to go. I guess he was hungrier for this thing than we were,” Wambugu stated.

According to Wambugu, there was a lot of complacency in a sitting government not losing an election, which made Azimio relax.

Besides, Azimio did not learn the lesson in subsequent losses in by-elections before the general election, which made Kenya Kwanza take advantage.

Wambugu also blamed Raila’s loss on the failure by his strongholds to turn out in large numbers on voting day.

“Look at the kind of turnout that Nyanza had. We could have expected to get to 75 percent or 80 percent. When Uhuru was running both times, Mt. Kenya had close to 90 percent turnout. Had that kind of turnout happened in Nyanza and Western, I don’t know what kind of results we could have had,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.