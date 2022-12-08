Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – A Florida football coach was critically wounded after he was shot 10 times when he used his body to shield four children during a drive-by shooting.

The unnamed coach was in his SUV with the kids. He was driving the boys home from football tryouts Saturday, Dec. 3, when a vehicle pulled up to the intersection of Moncrief Road West and New Kings Road in Jacksonville, and someone inside opened fire.

The 21-year-old coach dove to provide cover for the boys and was shot 10 times, suffering serious injuries requiring multiple surgeries, reported Action News Jax.

One of the children, 13-year-old Prince Holland, was killed, and an 11-year-old boy was injured in the shooting but was expected to recover. The two other boys in the coach’s SUV, ages 14 and 15, were unharmed.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly incident, but Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters vowed to pursue the case until the person or people who fired the shots are held to account.

A reward totaling $14,000 is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Holland was the youngest of eight children and was remembered by his family as a “good kid” who was on the honor roll at school.

“He went to church every Sunday. He played sports. He took the other kids to play sports so they wouldn’t be out here doing drugs, smoking and being in gangs,” his mother, Chantel Brown, told the station News4Jax.

Holland’s dream was to play for the Kansas City Chiefs as a wide receiver when he grew up, according to Brown.

The heartbroken mother appealed to the public to come forward and speak up so that her son gets justice.

She said: “Everybody wants to be quiet. What if it was their son? What if that was their baby? They’ll feel like me.”