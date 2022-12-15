Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – A street food blogger known as ‘Fatty Goes To Africa’ has been stabbed to death while he was live-streaming from a market in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The 20-year-old Chinese social media star, named as Gan in local media, was reportedly attacked by a rival blogger in the city on 4 December.

Gan was livestreaming from the busy food market and talking to his friends when he was stabbed in broad daylight.

The suspect, Feng Zhengyung, a 37-year-old Chinese, who is also an Internet celebrity named ‘Ayun’ and lives in Nepal is believed to have held a grudge against his rival food blogger.

Shocking video shows Gan speaking to the camera while walking along a street when he was attacked from behind.

Gan appears to drop his phone during the attack as the screen goes black, but his screams can still be heard.

Gan used his social media platform to introduce the food and culture of foreign countries to followers and has nearly five million fans in China. He had attracted many people to watch by sharing his daily life in Africa.

Gan was stabbed in the chest and abdomen in the middle of the street and died later that night after rescue efforts failed.

On the day of the attack, Gan did a live broadcast, as usual, and was accompanied by two friends.

Just as the group of people were walking and discussing, there was a scream in front of the camera, followed by Gan being stabbed and seriously injured. He was later taken to hospital but was declared dead.

Feng had reportedly also stabbed one of Gan’s friends, who suffered multiple injuries and was also sent to hospital to be treated.

The suspect was reportedly taken into police custody.

According to preliminary reports, Feng held a grudge against Gan after multiple disputes and unresolved debts.

The investigation is currently ongoing.