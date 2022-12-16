Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – The daughter of world-famous boxer, Floyd Mayweather, has been sentenced following a violent altercation back in 2020.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Iyanna Mayweather pled guilty to stabbing Jazlyn Mychelle. The incident took place inside the home of her child’s father, NBA YoungBoy on April 4, 2020.

Mayweather, who was 19 at the time, pled guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. On Thursday, she received Deferred Adjudication of Guilt and was sentenced to six years of probation.

A representative for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said that Iyanna, also known as “Yaya,” was arrested at a Houston residence for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon around 1 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, and taken to Houston’s Harris County jail. She was later released on bond.

The victim, Jazlyn Mychelle, a 35-year-old black female, suffered multiple lacerations to her arm and was transported via ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim underwent surgery and is stable.

TMZ reports that Mayweather confronted YoungBoy and the victim at his Houston home, and said that she was YoungBoy’s fiancee. When the confrontation moved to the kitchen, Mayweather reportedly attacked the victim with two knives.

Yaya welcomed Youngboy’s child in 2021. Around that time, they also split. Youngboy has since had several more children with Jazlyn Mychelle. Currently, the Louisiana rapper, 23, has 11 children in total.