Five steps for investing in cryptocurrency in 2023

You’ve almost certainly heard of cryptocurrencies and there’s a good chance you’re aware of some of the most prominent currencies, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum. Many people believe that cryptocurrency is the future of money, and crypto is likely to be one of the highest profile forms of investing in the year ahead.

There’s no doubt, however, that getting involved in crypto can be daunting. There is a lot to consider, including the risks involved and the many technicalities.

So, whether you are searching for the best crypto South Africa or Kenya have to offer or you are just curious about what is involved with a crypto investment, here are the five essential steps to getting into the African crypto market in 2023:

Understand the risks

This is the most essential step, so has to be considered first of all. Cryptocurrency is one of the most volatile investments you can make. Some cryptocurrencies have crashed and disappeared entirely, while even high-profile currencies such as Bitcoin have produced dramatic crashes and rises. Before you invest a penny in crypto, make sure that you fully understand the technology.

Until recently, the crypto industry was completed unregulated, which added another risk. It remains the case that these currencies are unregulated in Kenya and across most of Africa, but South Africa’s financial watchdog, the FSCA, has announced that it will be issuing licenses for crypto trading platforms in June 2023, so regulation is on the way.

Exchange or broker?

If you understand the risks, have sufficient capital to invest and understand how crypto works, the next step is to decide whether you will use a broker or an exchange to buy your currency.

A cryptocurrency exchange works as a virtual platform where buyers and sellers come together to trade currencies. An exchange will typically have low fees but will often involve complicated interfaces, complete with a variety of trade types and specialist performance charts that can be intimidating and confusing for new investors, so it is a good idea to take the time to learn how they work.

A broker takes away much of the complexity involved in cryptocurrency, providing user-friendly interfaces that link to exchanges. Some of these will charge higher fees than you will find on the exchanges, while others may even sell information about what its users are buying. Some brokers also restrict your ability to move your cryptocurrency off their platform. As with exchanges, it is important to do your research before using a cryptocurrency broker.

Set up your account

To create your account, either with a broker or an exchange, you will have to verify your identity, which is an essential requirement to prevent fraudulent activity and keep all users safe. Verification generally involves uploading a copy of a convenient form of ID, such as a passport, driver’s licence or other official document, and is usually completed quickly.





To finish setting up your account, you will then need to deposit funds. The platform you are using will have specific rules on deposits, including, in some cases, a delay of a few days before you can use the money to buy currency. You should also be wary of using credit cards to make deposits, as credit card companies usually charge higher interest rates and fees for cryptocurrency purchases.

Choose your currency

With your account set up, it is time to choose your currency. There are hundreds to choose from, ranging from well-known currencies like Bitcoin to newer and more obscure options such as Holo. With most exchanges and brokers, you will be able to buy fractional shares of most currencies, which can enable you to invest in coins that are high in price. Before you buy, however, you should make sure that you have done your research. Specifically, you need to know what reserves of cash a particular currency has to support it in the event of market turbulence, and what protections they will offer – and don’t let celebrity endorsements or high-profile ad campaigns distract you.

Choose your storage method

With many brokers, you will have to store your currency on their platform, but with exchanges, you usually have a choice. You can leave your currency on the exchange or you can transfer it to a separate wallet. Wallets that are connected to the internet are more convenient but potentially riskier, as they could still theoretically be hacked, while offline wallets such as a USB drive offer more security but are reliant on you not losing the storage media or mislaying your key.

Summary

The process of buying, storing and selling cryptocurrency is relatively straightforward, but the key thing to remember is to do your research thoroughly and to be fully aware of the risks at every stage.