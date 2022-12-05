Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has taken the Hustler Fund to churches.

Speaking during a church service at Redeemed Gospel Church in Nairobi on Sunday, Rachel urged Christians to take up the Hustler Fund in order to grow their businesses and support God’s work.

The First Lady demonstrated the importance of the Fund to Christians, saying it is the best idea that her husband William Ruto has ever implemented.

“I want to urge you all to take the opportunity because many times we lack the funds to grow our businesses,” the First Lady told the congregants at the Church.

She also took issue with the Opposition leaders who are faulting the Fund as too little to have any impact on small-scale businesses across the country.

“It reminds me of one time when we started Table Banking with women in Nairobi and many of them were asking how much Ksh100, KSh200, Ksh500, or even Ksh1,000 can do,” Rachel Ruto highlighted.

The First Lady remembered how she told the women to just start and see what the money that they considered “too little” can do.

She used a Swahili saying “little by little fills up the measure” (haba na haba hujaza kibaba) to illustrate how the women were able to increase their savings using Table Banking.

Furthermore, the First Lady took the opportunity to provide an elaborate way in which Christians can grow their Hustler Fund loan limit from Ksh500 to Ksh50,000.

“Today you may have ksh500, tomorrow you will get to Ksh1,000 and the next day you will get to ksh2000,” she elaborated adding that eventually, the individual will get to the Ksh50,000 limit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.