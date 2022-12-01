Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, yesterday graced a conference whose main theme was to detect dangerous enemies.

She was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas.

The Healing Jesus Campaign and Identifying Dangerous Enemies Conference (IDEC) 2022 is the first of its kind to be held in Kenya.

The conference, held at the Christian Church International, Thika, was presided over by Ghanaian Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills and is expected to end on Thursday, December 1.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Rachael Ruto said teachings were based on the role played by fathers in society.

She said fathers play a critical role in society adding that they are the source of blessings.

“Fathers are the fulcrum upon which we get council, direction, and blessings. Honoring them attracts God’s blessing,

“And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the land with a decree of utter destruction,” she said.

The teachings on identifying dangerous enemies come at a time when President William Ruto’s bitter rival Raila Odinga has promised to lead anti-government protests.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga said he will moot a series of anti-government drives to be launched on December 7.

The anti-government series will lead to a parallel Jamhuri Day celebration on December 12 as a vote of no confidence against President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.