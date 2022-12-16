Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – FIFA has reportedly rejected Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to share a message of world peace which he had planned to broadcast before kickoff at the World Cup final on Sunday December.

Zelensky offered to appear in a video, speaking to fans in the stadium ahead of the game in Qatar.

‘We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,’ said a source speaking to CNN, adding that Zelensky’s office was surprised by the negative response.

Talks between Zelensky and FIFA are still underway, CNN said, meaning a message may still be agreed ahead of Sunday’s game between Argentina and France.

The Ukrainian President has spoken at many of the largest events in the world in order to garner support for the country’s defence against Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24 this year.