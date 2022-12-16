Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – The 48-team plan for 2026 World Cup may undergo some changes as announced by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

There was an initial plan to change the group format for the 2026 World Cup which would be held in United States, Mexico and Canada, from eight groups of four to 16 groups of three.

Infantino who addressed a press conference ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday, December 19, said the 48-team plan may undergo some changes following the success of the 2023 World Cup.

He said;

“We are really convinced of the growth, we have been approving a 48-team format with 16 groups of three, where the top two would move into a knockout phase.

“After this World Cup and the success of the groups of four and looking as well at some other competitions as well, like the Euros, they have been absolutely incredible in the sense that going to the last minute of the last match [to decide] who will go ahead [to the knockout stage].

“So, we have to revisit and discuss if that goes ahead, that is something that will be on the agenda in the next meetings. It is something we need to discuss, whether 16 groups of three or 12 groups of four are better.”