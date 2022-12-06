Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A man who had all four limbs amputated and had to go through facial reconstruction after contracting a disease known as Strep A, has warned parents to be vigilant as the infection continues to grow in Europe.

Alex Lewis, 42, has come out to say he thought he had ‘man flu’ in 2013 but collapsed and was taken to hospital where he was given just a three percent chance of survival.

Doctors said he had contracted Strep A, followed by Septicaemia.

His revelation comes after reports that a schoolboy from Hampshire in the United Kingdom has become the eighth person to die after contracting the rare, invasive infection.

Reliving his own experience with the disease, Alex told the Daily Echo: ‘I saw an interview with the father of a little girl in Alder Hey hospital and that was pretty raw.

‘I can only imagine what he’s going through and I know my family went through similar. It’s tough.’

Group A Streptococcus is the name given to a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin.

It usually causes mild illness, like a sore throat and skin infection, and most people carry it without any symptoms.

On rare occasions, these bacteria can cause severe and life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

More young children have died from Strep A infection, prompting fears of an outbreak in cases according to the UK government.

‘It’s great that the press is raising awareness. I think it’s important that parents don’t panic as it is cold and flu season, but with low baseline immunity after two years of not mixing, things are spreading in schools and it’s quite a worrying time. ‘It’s better to be safe than sorry. I’m very lucky to be here. Don’t be afraid to push to have your child seen.’