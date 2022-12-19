Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – A father and son have been jailed for the sexual abuse of a vulnerable child.

Michael Dent, 37, and Jack Dent-Bradley, 19, have both been put behind bars following their trial at Durham Crown Court.

The father and son separately sexually abused the child and this left the victim battling PTSD and depression in later life.

Sentencing the pair, Judge James Adkin handed Michael Dent an extended prison sentence of 14 years, 13 of which will be custodial. An indefinite restraining order and indefinite sexual harm prevention order were also imposed and he will be on the sex offender’s register indefinitely.

Sentencing Dent-Bradley, who carried out his offences when he was a child himself, Judge Adkin said his offences were “extremely cruel, persistent and damaging”, and jailed him for 66 months.

He was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order and indefinite sexual harm prevention order. He will be on the sex offender’s register indefinitely.

Dent-Bradley carried out his offences when he was between the ages of 10 and 14 years old, the court heard.

The court was told the father and son, both of Witton Gilbert, County Durham, carried out sexual offences against the same child, but separately.

Liam O’Brien, prosecuting, said: “Each defendant took advantage by abusing [the child] sexually, albeit separately from one another.”

An impact statement was read out to the court by the now-adult victim, and explained how they had “suffered for so long” and will “never forgive you both”.

The victim added: “You took advantage of me and made my life hell.”

Tony Davis, defending Dent-Bradley, said he suffers from ADHD and was a child himself when he carried out the offences, saying he suffered “significant neglect” as a child himself and had a “lack of care in early development”.

He added: “He is still an immature 19-year-old, which must be the result of early abuse he suffered…he has had an exceptional amount of trauma in his own existence.”

Lewis Kerr, defending Michael Dent, said he has mental health issues, ADHD and a low IQ.

He added: “He doesn’t have anything in way of mitigation in the credible sense.”