Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 9, 2022 – Popular Kenyan singer Vivian was left with an egg on her face after she got a cold reception while performing at a corporate event.

The fast-fading singer, who has not released a hit song for over 5 years, tried in vain to entertain an audience that consisted of foreign executives.

They just stared at her like zombies as she tried to move around the stage while performing her popular song Chum Chum, which she released 5 years ago.

Chum Chum is the last hit song she released before her music career flopped.

She has been trying to make a comeback in the competitive music industry in vain.

Fresh talents have taken over, making her irrelevant.

Watch how the audience embarrassed her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.