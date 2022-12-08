Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 08 December 2022 – Controversial socialite Zodwa Wabantu has taken to social media and shared an adorable video of herself getting mushy with her Ben 10 Olefile ‘Ricardo’ Mpudi.

The video was a confirmation that they are still together.

In September, it was reported that they had called off their relationship after a nasty breakup.

Zodwa even admitted that their love had run out as they had both applied for restraining orders against one another.

Well, it has been confirmed that they are still much more together with their latest romantic video.

Zodwa wrote: “A beautiful morning,”

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.