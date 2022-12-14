Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Farmers in the Western Region expressed their frustration at not being able to obtain government-subsidized fertilizers.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the farmers from Nambale sub-county in Busia County urged President William Ruto to ensure that subsidized fertilizers reach both large-scale and small-scale farmers in the rural areas.

They also lamented that the National Cereals Board Depots locations, where they were directed to obtain the subsidized fertilizers, were not easily accessible.

“We were asked to get our fertilizers from Malaba yet some of us cannot afford the transportation cost to and from Malaba. Some farmers don’t know where Malaba is located. How are we expected to access the subsidized fertilizers?” one of the farmers posed.

“We want the president to address our issues. The prices of fertilizers are very high in this area,” one of the farmers pleaded.

The farmers claimed that the benefits of the subsidy have been enjoyed only by large-scale farmers while small-scale farmers continued to endure the high cost of living.

Owing to the situation, the farmers lamented that they lacked the means of providing basic needs for their families, as farming is considered their main source of income.

“The government should distribute the fertilizers to the small-scale farmers in rural areas like this one so that we can all benefit from the subsidy. We depend on agriculture to make a living, especially in Western Region,” another farmer asserted.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in September 2022, through then acting principal secretary, Dr. Francis Owino, had appealed to farmers to obtain subsidized fertilizers in the nearest depot or sub-depot.

Ruto effected the subsidy and distribution programme in September to cushion farmers.

The subsidy was aimed at increasing food production and lowering the cost of living in the country, a project that President Ruto stated was a journey towards changing the agricultural sector.

