Sunday, 18 December 2022 – Iranian authorities have arrested prominent actress, Taraneh Alidoosti after her criticism of the death penalty in her country.

The actress, who starred in the Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” had made a post expressing solidarity with an executed protester. Pro-government media said she was accused of “spreading false information.”

Iran’s state IRNA news agency reported that Alidoosti was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with a man executed for alleged involvement in unrest.

”His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity,” she said in her Instagram post.

Alidoosti’s account was suspended as of Sunday.

According to ISNA, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide “any documents in line with her claims.”

The pro-government news agency Tasnim reported that she was detained for “spreading false information and supporting counter-revolutionary circles.”

She had previously posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the hijab and holding a piece of paper reading “women, life, freedom.”

The actor was given a five-month prison sentence in 2020 after she criticized police on Twitter for assaulting a woman who had removed her headscarf.

Alidoosti is regarded as one of the most influential Iranian actors of her generation.