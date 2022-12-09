Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – The family of missing rugby player Levi Davis is now offering a £10,000 cash reward for information about his whereabouts.

The 24-year-old winger has been missing since he left the Old Irish Pub off Barcelona’s La Rambla on October 29.

The player, who was taking time out from the game to recover from an injury had earlier been in Ibiza.

He had been in contact with his mother Julie shortly before he went missing.

According to The Mirror, a £10,000 reward is being offered to help find Mr. Davis. His family has also instructed a private investigator, Gavin Burrows, to assist in the search.

In 2019 the talented sportsman was on X-Factor as part of the Try Star group with fellow players Ben Foden and Thom Evans.

His mother Julie told BBC Newsbeat: ‘I’m concerned about Levi’s welfare, if he’s eating OK. I just don’t know how he’s managing to get by from day-to-day.’

Since he vanished at the end of October there have been several sightings but none have been confirmed.

The last time he was spotted was when leaving the bar in Barcelona.

Mrs Davis said: ‘We are still worried sick about him and just want him home safely. Hopefully this extra support will encourage people with any information to come forward.’