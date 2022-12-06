Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – The family of the slain Recce squad officer Harrison Onywoki has pointed an accusing finger at a local hospital in Nakuru for its slow response in admitting the cop and administering first aid treatment.

According to the brother, Hezron Onwong’a, the hospital demanded a police abstract before attending to the officer who was killed on Saturday night.

While struggling to adhere to the hospital’s demands, the family rushed to a police station far from the health facility, further compounding the cop’s case.

“We carried my brother to the hospital for treatment, but they told us, he could not be attended to without an abstract,” lamented Onwong’a.

Upon arrival at the police station, the family lamented that his colleagues took more time to prepare the document to authorise the hospital to attend to the officer.

However, despite being provided with the police abstract, Onywoki succumbed to the multiple wounds sustained.

The victim was attacked by eight men armed with crude weapons in the company of his brothers on their way from watching a World Cup match.

Following the demise of their kin, the family called for immediate investigations to apprehend the gang of criminals that shot at the officer.

