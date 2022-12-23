Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 23, 2022 – A family in Kilifi County is crying for justice after the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) withdrew charges against Public and Gender Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa who was among the suspects accused of killing their son.

Jumwa was accused of the murder of ODM supporter Jola Ngumbao in 2019.

She was charged alongside her aide Geoffrey Otieno Okuto, who is currently carrying his own cross.

The two and their followers allegedly stormed Reuben Katana’s home, where an ODM strategy meeting was taking place, killing Ngumbao.

On Tuesday, DPP withdrew charges against Jumwa and said she will become a state witness.

Reacting to the turn of events, Ngumbao’s mother said she was surprised that the same government that arrested Jumwa has withdrawn the murder charges against her, something he termed as an injustice.

“We are mourning with bitterness because of the death and if there is God in heaven we leave it to him,” the mother said as she mourned uncontrollably.

“I have heard that she has been set free and charges withdrawn. If it’s real justice let her be free but if it’s not, God will give His judgment,” she added.

Reuben Katana, the deceased uncle, said they were shocked to hear that the key suspect in the murder case of Ngumbao Jola had been set free and made to be a witness in the case.

As a family, he said, they fault the CS for the kin’s death since it’s her visit that led to the deadly scuffle.

