Exploring Kenya: Safari Destinations To Consider When Visiting

Located in East Africa, Kenya is home to abundant wildlife, glacial mountain peaks and boasts the famous Masai Mara National Park. The country is brimming with thrill and adventure and has a significant international safari tourism industry with safari operators catering to all budgets. Here are some of the safari hotspots you’ll want to check out during your Kenyan adventure.

Mount Kenya National Park

Located in central Kenya, Mount Kenya National Park is home to Mount Kenya, the second tallest mountain in Africa. The park serves as a crucial drainage basin that supplies Kenya’s water and encompasses several landscapes with alpine rivers, forests and high mountain slopes.

The forests sustain larger mammals such as elephants, Cape buffaloes, leopards and even several antelope species. If you want to capture some of Kenya’s most breathtaking wildlife in real-time with stunning scenery, Mount Kenya National Park should definitely be on your list.

Samburu National Reserve

One of the most famous destinations in Kenya, Samburu National Reserve is located in Northern Kenya and is known as a premier game reserve. This remote hotspot measures 165 square kilometres and borders the Ewaso Ng’iro River to the south.

Many rare species reside here, such as the Somali Ostrich, Grevy Zebra, Beisa Oryx and the Reticulated Giraffe. The reserve also has many elephants who have made it their home. Birdlife is equally as abundant, with over 450 recorded species.

Lake Nakuru National Park

The incredible Lake Nakuru is Kenya’s most well-known national park and was created in 1961 around Lake Nakuru. The main highlight of this destination is the large, shallow lake which supports a great number of birdlife, such as pelicans and variable flocks of flamingos.

This reserve is one of the best for spotting some of Africa's most endangered species – rhinos. Excellent guides are available to take guests around in open safari vehicles through the savannah. You may not find elephants here, but you'll find other sought-after mammals, such as white and black rhinos, Rothschild giraffes and even lions. The scenery is equally breathtaking, with euphorbia trees surrounding the glistening lakeshore.

Tsavo National Park

If you want to discover one of Kenya’s oldest safaris, Tsavo National Park is the place for you! Located in the southeastern part of the country, the park is divided into two parts – the grasslands and savannah of Tsavo East National Park and the rugged mountains and wooded grasslands of Tsavo West National Park. The park is famous for its vast number of ‘man-eating’ lions and other large species, including herds of elephants.

Conclusion

There are many safari destinations to consider if you’re planning on visiting Kenya soon. Whether you’re an avid bird enthusiast or keen to see a ‘man-eating’ lion or two, these safari hotspots are perfect for the holiday of your dreams.