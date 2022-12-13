Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Former Kameme TV presenter, Wangechi Wa Kariuki, caused a commotion on social media after posting a sultry photo flaunting her hot figure in a short dress.

The well-endowed media personality turned businesswoman paraded her soft thighs, leaving little for men to imagine.

Thirsty men flocked to her timeline with lustful comments and openly expressed their thirst.

However, some of her fans accused her of showing too much flesh but she was not bothered.

Wangechi Wa Kariuki was dating Njogu Wa Njoroge when they were working together at Kameme FM.

Their affair was well-known among Kameme FM’s employees.

Below is a juicy photo that she posted.

See more of her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST