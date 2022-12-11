Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a severe blow after two former Governors from the Mt Kenya region dumped his coalition for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said they have been in the wilderness with Azimio and now it is time to return home where their families are.

While quitting the Raila Odinga-led alliance, Kimemia called upon all leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, to support Ruto to actualise his campaign pledges.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to categorically assure President Ruto and the people of Kenya that I fully support his administration in delivering its enormous mandate,” he said.

“I have worked closely with the President since 2003 and I know that given the requisite support by all, his leadership will take this country to the next level.”

Kinyanjui is not yet to make an official statement but his close aides said he will issue a statement of dumping Azimio before the end of the week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.