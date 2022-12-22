Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A Kenyan woman identified as Edith Phoebe on Facebook is nursing a painful heartbreak after she found out that her best friend is dating her husband.

She came across a photo of her husband having fun with her best friend at Halycon Lounge in Kitengela and called them out.

The photo was posted on Facebook during the club’s 10th anniversary.

Edith’s husband lied to her and went to entertain her best friend, not knowing that they would be pictured and the photo posted on social media.

The estranged woman said she has suffered enough depression because of her husband’s cheating behaviours and gave him permission to marry her friend.

The post has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.