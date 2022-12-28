Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Looks like reality TV star, Tega Dominic’s estranged husband, Kris Lawrence Ajeboh, has found love again.

He posted photos of him and a mystery lady at a carnival today December 28, and wrote

”Don’t get it twisted ”

Tega had earlier said that they were separated before she got into the Big Brother house.

After the show, she made the separation official.

See photos of Ajeboh and his mystery lady below