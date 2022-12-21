Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has said that he believes that his team is still ‘far away’ from a return to the top.

Speaking ahead of a League Cup match against Burnley, Ten Hag stated that satisfaction makes one lazy.

He said;

“I knew it would be a difficult project. Man United was not in circumstances that you would expect of them. I think now we’re in the right direction but we’re far away from where we need to be.

“I always say, satisfaction makes you lazy. If you are too satisfied with yourself and the team, you will not maintain high standards. It’s up to me to control that and set a good example. We have to live by high standards all the time.”