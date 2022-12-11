Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – President William Ruto is in for a rude shock over his plans to bring back Raila Odinga’s BBI through the backdoor.

This is after lawyers vowed to fight him to the bitter end over his ‘evil’ plans.

Led by Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri, the lawyers said that they will oppose any plans by Ruto to make any constitutional amendments.

In a tweet on Saturday, Theuri said they will not allow BBI to happen, saying they will oppose such plans.

He accused the president of planning to change the constitution even before he settles in office.

“The attempt to reintroduce BBI 2 by President Ruto should be resisted and condemned by ALL Kenyans. The President is on a dazzling race to mutilate the Constitution even before the ink dries on the oath he took to defend it,” Theuri said.

The remarks by Theuri come even as there are plans to create an office of the leader of the opposition.

President William Ruto wrote to the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate communicating the plans.

Ruto is said to have whipped his troops during last week’s Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group retreat to draft a constitutional amendment bill to anchor the positions in the country’s supreme law.

Theuri also opposed Ruto’s Principal Secretaries’ nomination list, but the court sided with the president when it threw out his petition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.