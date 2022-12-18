Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 18, 2022 – President William Ruto is now the undisputed Mt. Kenya kingpin after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s last-standing allies also joined him.

Kiambu politicians allied to Raila’s Azimio shifted their loyalty to Ruto in a move that has completely crippled Baba.

Led by former Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, the leaders, for the first time since the August 9 presidential elections, congratulated President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for their win.

In a joint statement read by James Nyoro, they pledged to support and work with the government of the day for the betterment of the common mwanachi.

“It is now time to develop and transform this nation and especially our economy for the betterment of our people,

“We would like to congratulate President William Samoei Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua on their win during the August 9, election,” they said.

The leaders further hailed the Kenya Kwanza government for the tremendous work they have done in the last 100 days they have been in power.

“They (President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua) steered transformation of this country in various diverse sectors as witnessed in the last 100 days of their leadership,” they added.

The leaders begged Ruto to forget the past and include them in the current government.

“We have been with the previous government, we worked with it and paid our loyalty, now we have a new leadership and we want to shift our loyalty to it,” said former Kiambu deputy governor Joyce Ngugi.

The leaders are Jubilee candidates who contested various seats. They included Bishop David Kariuki Ngari (Thika MP seat), Damaris Waiganjo (Kiambaa), Joyce Ngugi (Gatundu South), Kanu’s Stephen Kigathi who vied for Kikuyu seat, and various MCA aspirants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.